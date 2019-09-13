Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,124 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.33% of NetEase worth $110,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 10.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 137,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 15.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,757,000 after buying an additional 518,036 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 94.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in NetEase by 9.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 614,900.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after buying an additional 73,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.44. 21,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,073. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $188.05 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.97.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 60.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nomura boosted their price objective on NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.21.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

