Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.94.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. 1,340,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64. Novartis has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

