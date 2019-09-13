Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NVO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.42 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.65.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

