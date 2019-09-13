NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.34

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and traded as high as $43.52. NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 15,985 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

