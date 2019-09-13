NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded NOW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NOW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 662,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. NOW has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NOW had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOW will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in NOW by 61.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 8.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NOW by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NOW by 4.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 28,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.