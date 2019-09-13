NRW Holdings Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:NWH)

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NWH traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$2.45 ($1.74). 667,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. NRW has a twelve month low of A$1.40 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of A$3.09 ($2.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47. The stock has a market cap of $920.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17.

In other news, insider Julian Pemberton 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th.

NRW Company Profile

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

