NuBits 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,992.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $928,739.00 and approximately $8,992.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

