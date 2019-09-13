Nucleus Vision Market Capitalization Tops $6.21 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $486,221.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Zebpay, IDEX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,838,397,615 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, Bitbns, BITBOX, IDEX, Bitrue, WazirX, Upbit, CoinBene, Zebpay, Binance, Koinex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

