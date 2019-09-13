Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Holdings Increased by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,750 shares during the quarter. Nutanix accounts for 1.0% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nutanix worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Nutanix by 8,992.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 986.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,145. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 150.86%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

