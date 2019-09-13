Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:NRI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 2560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.52.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

