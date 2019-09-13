NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.40.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,692. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $112.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 238,164 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 264.2% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,063 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

