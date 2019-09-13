Nxt (NXT) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and $853,768.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, C-CEX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Poloniex, OKEx, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bittrex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

