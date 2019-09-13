Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 49 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $470.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.65.

NYSE BA traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $375.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,487,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.54 and a 200-day moving average of $366.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

