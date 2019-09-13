OKCash (OK) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $6,609.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00031379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002031 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00141082 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,351.04 or 1.00319052 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003687 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,741,380 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.