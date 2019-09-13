Olympus Labs 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,819.00 (MOT)

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Olympus Labs has traded 118.6% higher against the US dollar. Olympus Labs has a total market capitalization of $620,746.00 and approximately $4,819.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olympus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Olympus Labs alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.12 or 0.04481530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs (CRYPTO:MOT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Olympus Labs is medium.com/olympuslabsbc. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io.

Olympus Labs Token Trading

Olympus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, Kyber Network, DDEX, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olympus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olympus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.