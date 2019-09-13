OmiseGO Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $145.86 million and approximately $39.54 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00010102 BTC on major exchanges including Neraex, TOPBTC, Binance and FCoin. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000469 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Exmo, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Koinex, Livecoin, C2CX, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitBay, Poloniex, DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Mercatox, DDEX, Bit-Z, Independent Reserve, CoinBene, Upbit, Kyber Network, Binance, BitForex, Liqui, TOPBTC, Huobi, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Zebpay, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, Tidex, Braziliex, IDAX, Iquant, Ethfinex, COSS, FCoin, Ovis, TDAX, Radar Relay, Coinrail, DragonEX, Bitbns, Tokenomy, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinone, Coinnest, GOPAX, BigONE, AirSwap, Crex24, CoinEx, B2BX, BitMart, Neraex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Hotbit, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

