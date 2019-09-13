Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.78. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

ONTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.64.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.38. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 976.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $30,923.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,565 shares of company stock worth $42,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Onconova Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

