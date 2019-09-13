Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We continue to rate OPK shares an OUTPERFORM and our price target remains $4. That said, if the company were to receive a strong data readout from its Phase III trial for hGH‐CTP within the next few months, we suspect that shares would rally meaningfully from current levels and that investor sentiment could swing positive for the first time in over four years. We arrive at our price target via a DCF methodology. It is important to note that the company still has many “shots on goal” within its current commercial portfolio and product development pipeline.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms have also commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Opko Health stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,815. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.19.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $962,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

