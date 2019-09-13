Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 13,785.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,882.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GLPI. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,026. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

