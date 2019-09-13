Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 262,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.14. 369,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

