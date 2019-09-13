Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $168,000 Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 43.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

