Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $190,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $853,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Repligen by 94.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 16.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $29,287,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $378,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 12,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $996,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at $17,384,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,748.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $99.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.