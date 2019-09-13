Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in PTC by 17,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in PTC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $54,356.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $219,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,793 shares of company stock worth $1,586,532. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,815. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PTC from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

