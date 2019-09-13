Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $240,000 Holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BATRK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 68,326 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,737,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.50. 1,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

