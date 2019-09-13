Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $253,000 in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $23.51.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 35.17%. Analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

