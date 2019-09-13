Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WB. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 49.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Weibo by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Weibo by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. Weibo Corp has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.54 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.79.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

