Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $75,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,330,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.48. 3,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,176. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $90.90 and a one year high of $138.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.613 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

