Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. 11,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,882. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,840. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

