Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 972 Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,850,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after acquiring an additional 553,033 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 2,457.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,402,248 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 257,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 58,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,094,607.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,145. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. WillScot Corp has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.74 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson began coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

WillScot Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

