Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,768,000 after acquiring an additional 547,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in WP Carey by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WP Carey by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,001. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

