Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Equinix by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.80, for a total transaction of $69,415.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.58.

Equinix stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $533.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.35 and a 200-day moving average of $491.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $567.89.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.