Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,782 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,674,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after buying an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.86. 190,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.