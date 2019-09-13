Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,010 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,225.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 612.0% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 63.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,652 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

TPR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 178,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $51.29.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

