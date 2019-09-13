Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period.

IYJ stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.73.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

