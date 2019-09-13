Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optibase stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Optibase worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBAS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Optibase has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Optibase had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

