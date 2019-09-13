Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,566,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Oracle by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

