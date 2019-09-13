Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €15.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORA. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.80 ($19.53) price target on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.36 ($19.02).

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €13.87 ($16.12) on Monday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.45.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

