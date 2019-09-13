Orbs (ORBS) Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Orbs token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Orbs has a market cap of $25.04 million and approximately $74,326.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00202691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.01138138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,879,362,202 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

