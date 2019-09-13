Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Receives $23.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE:OEC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 71.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 32.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

