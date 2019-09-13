Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 767,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 192,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 75,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko gold royalties stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. 899,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

