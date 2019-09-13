Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.58

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.58 and last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.20 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 679,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,868,000 after purchasing an additional 65,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.