Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 760,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $752.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,994.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,728.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $67,817 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 513,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $389,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 78.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

