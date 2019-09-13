Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,300 ($16.99).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.76).

LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,264 ($16.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $723.01 million and a PE ratio of 24.31. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,313.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,168.95.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

