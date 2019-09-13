Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHC traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $692.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $710.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $701.14. Graham Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $553.26 and a 52 week high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.89 by ($0.53). Graham had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

