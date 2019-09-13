Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,722 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1,019.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,223,000 after buying an additional 474,741 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 448,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after buying an additional 193,515 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 78.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 158,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4,054.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,450,000 after buying an additional 124,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $86.88. 6,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,311. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.76%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.