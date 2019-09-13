Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 16.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASGN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $84.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASGN. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

