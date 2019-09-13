Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 3.6%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40, 4,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals in Washington and Oregon, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, personal loans, and home equity line of credit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.