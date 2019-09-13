PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Shares Down 0.7%

PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10, approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12.

About PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and life insurance; asset management; and pension and annuity products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments.

