Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,361,000 after purchasing an additional 209,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 47,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

