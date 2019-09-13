Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 53.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Laureate Education Inc has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $18.57.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $60,900.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $483,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $10,737,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,666,863 shares of company stock valued at $178,518,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

